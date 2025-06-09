15 oil spills in five years

[File Photo]

Fiji has recorded 15 domestic oil spills over the past five years, averaging three spills annually.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Public Works, Naisa Tuinaceva, during his opening remarks at the Pacific Regional Symposium on Marine Pollution Emergency Response this morning.

Tuinaceva highlights that with over 1,400 vessels entering Fiji’s waters each year, the risk of marine pollution incidents, including oil spills, remains a constant and growing concern.

He emphasised that these risks stress the urgent need for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures in protecting fragile marine environment.



Assistant Minister for Public Works, Naisa Tuinaceva.

To address these challenges, the government is reviewing the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to ensure it reflects modern realities and aligns with international best practices.

“Laying the groundwork for a marine oil spill strategy, setting out a clear path for prevention, preparedness and response, and maintaining a dedicated national fund to support the procurement of vital equipment, training of responders, and readiness for action.”

Tuinaceva also expressed his gratitude to international partners who have extended their support during times of crisis.

“Originally, as some of you may remember, the MV Southern Trader grounding in the Southern Islands in 2019 spilled heavy fuel into a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with devastating consequences for the environment and the communities. Here in Fiji, we remember the Southern Phoenix incident in 2017 categorised as a Tier 3 spill, which required urgent assistance from New Zealand and Australia.”

The British High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor, stated that through the Ocean Country Partnership Programme, they aim is to protect marine biodiversity, strengthen resilience, and support the sustainable use of ocean resources.

“It is because of this particular program that the UK is reaffirming our commitment to working with Pacific partners to tackle the pressing challenges, particularly around marine pollution and the risk that this poses to ecosystems, livelihoods, and culture.”

Over the five days of the symposium, key stakeholders, experts, and policymakers gathered to discuss coordinated approaches to marine pollution emergency response across the Pacific.

