SCGF launches new loan service

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has launched Cyclone Preparedness and Green Energy Loan Promotion.

Assistant Minister at Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna says when cyclones occur the most affected divisions are the West and North and this is where our sugar industry lies.

Tubuna says the cane farming community has been vulnerable to these devastating damages, and Tropical Cyclones Winston, Yasa and Anna are some typical examples.

He acknowledged SCGF for launching this loan promotion.

Under the promotion, growers can take loans up to $20,000 at an interest rate of six per cent per annum.

For more than $20,000, an equity of 10% will be required.

Last season 284 growers obtained loans of $1.2m in the promotion and SCGF expects similar amounts.