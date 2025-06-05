Seruvakula's daughter to debut for Tonga

Courtney Afeaki

Fiji under 20 head coach Senirusi Seruvakula’s daughter, Courtney Afeaki, will make her international debut for Tonga when they take on the Fijiana 15s in the Oceania Rugby Women’s XV Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The 22-year-old, who has previously visited Fiji, says this weekend will be special as she begins her international career on home soil—though in the colors of the opposition.

Afeaki hopes her hard work will be rewarded with a try in her first match at this level.

She was encouraged by her father, who reminded her to give her best on the field and continues to support her from the sidelines.

The youngster began playing rugby in high school with friends and her talent was soon recognized.

Now, stepping onto the field at the Oceania Championship marks the beginning of what she hopes will be a long and successful journey in the sport.

Afeaki is looking forward to seeing her Fijian family and Tonga supporters turn up in numbers to support her.

The Tongan team visited Sigatoka Methodist High School earlier today as part of their community engagement.

Fijiana hosts Tonga at 2pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

