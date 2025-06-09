'We have no sleep': What it's like to run a round-the-clock celebrity fan page

[Source: BBC]

“I feel like we have no sleep – we’re at this 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” says 25-year-old Canadian Jay. “We’re always posting.”

He’s a researcher for social media account Buzzing Pop, which has 250,000 followers on X and posts round-the-clock news and gossip about the biggest celebrities in the world.

A quick scroll through Buzzing Pop’s page reveals a video of Lady Gaga checking on a photographer who’s fallen over on the red carpet, a list of Justin Bieber albums that have suddenly returned to the chart, and a snippet from Zara Larsson’s viral appearance on podcast Call Her Daddy.

“We’re always keeping up – it’s crazy but we love it,” says Jay. “We are so passionate”.

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Jay is part of a new generation of social media creators whose job it is to provide constant updates on fans’ favourite film, TV and music stars.

These pages cover everything from glam red carpet appearances to micro-updates on who stars have unfollowed or how many people have streamed their new single.

“We don’t see ourselves as traditional journalists,” says Jay, “but there’s a responsibility once you have a large audience.”

He says the team sources updates from reputable media publications such as Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter but does also receive anonymous tip-offs.

“We have to check the source to see if there’s credibility behind it,” he adds, “because people do send in random things.”

Accounts such as Buzzing Pop and Pop Crave, which has more than three million followers on X, aggregate showbiz news updates, while another popular page, Deux Moi, provides almost hourly celebrity gossip to more than two million followers on Instagram.

There are pages dedicated to providing updates on individual celebrities, TV shows, films or music artists, with pages for stars like Zendaya, Selena Gomez or BTS sometimes racking up millions of followers.

Andrei Ciprian, 28, runs a Taylor Swift updates page, which has nearly two million followers across X, Instagram and TikTok.

He started the page to document the nightly goings-on of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and tells the BBC he would spend six hours a day writing posts from his home in Romania “waking up in the morning when there were shows in the US to make sure I could announce to all my followers the surprise songs [she would perform] and any special guests”.

Andrei says he also kept fans updated on which celebrities were watching the show in the VIP area and the variations he noticed in Taylor Swift’s costumes during each show.

Even now the tour is over, he still posts every day, fitting this around shifts at the hotel where he works.

“I love her,” he says, “and I like to make sure her fans are updated with everything.”