Hard work and unity lift Ratu Latianara to first final

Ratu Latianara College’s Under-16 Raluve side has proven that determination and team spirit can break barriers.

Head coach Ratu Kuriyalavou said their run to this weekend’s final has captured the imagination of the school community, with the team showing remarkable resilience in every step of the competition.

In the semifinal, they played with just 14 players for the entire match but still came out on top, cementing their place in history.

“Actually, their team bonding really showed last week in the semi-final against ACS, when they were playing with 14 players all throughout the game. It goes back to their hard work.”

He added that this achievement carries extra weight for the Serua-based school, as no team from Ratu Latianara has ever reached a final in any level of secondary school rugby.

For him, the journey is already a victory, a testament to the discipline and belief shown by his players.

Ratu Latianara College will take on defending champion Sigatoka Methodist High School in their final this Saturday, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

