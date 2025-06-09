Fiji emerges as low-cost outsourcing hub

Fiji is gaining ground as a lower-cost outsourcing destination, drawing firms away from traditional long-haul markets.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou says companies from Australia and New Zealand are shifting operations to Fiji.

He says the ability to enter the country, assess conditions, and set up quickly is giving Fiji an edge over more distant hubs.

Wivou adds that engagement from key markets has picked up over the past year, with firms moving quickly to start operations or form partnerships.

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“But what we’ve seen in the last 12 months is the engagement from these key source markets has been very aggressive in commencing operations or even partnerships in Fiji. There are various reasons for this.”

Wivou says when it comes to the bottom line, the savings compared to long-haul locations are clear and measurable.

Outsource Fiji President Chandan Ohri says the sector’s growth is also helping retain local talent.

“So with KPO and BPO maturing, we don’t have to see our graduates going overseas for experience. I think with multinationals coming into Fiji, graduates now have the ability to work for Australia and New Zealand clients while staying close to their families.”

Fiji is now positioning itself as a stable and cost-efficient base for outsourcing, with interest from regional markets expected to continue.