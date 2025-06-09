China pledges climate projects for the Pacific

[Photo: FILE]

China has pledged to deliver 100 small-scale climate projects across Pacific Island countries over the next three years, in a move aimed at strengthening regional resilience to climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 China–Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation and Exchange Week in Suva, China’s Charge d’Affaires Wang Yuan said the initiative would focus on practical, targeted support for island nations facing growing environmental threats.

He said the projects would address key challenges such as sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and marine environmental protection and disaster risks, while also introducing early warning technologies to improve preparedness.

“In the next three years, China will conduct 100 small and smart projects on addressing climate change for Pacific Island countries.”

Article continues after advertisement

The announcement builds on commitments made during a recent China–Pacific foreign ministers’ meeting and reflects Beijing’s expanding engagement in the region on climate and development issues.

Wang emphasized that Pacific Island countries face unique vulnerabilities despite contributing minimally to global emissions, noting that climate change poses a direct threat to their environment, economies and way of life.

Drawing on his time in Fiji, he described the visible risks to coastal areas and warned that without urgent action, natural landscapes could be permanently damaged.

“If we don’t take a decision right now, the beauty before my eyes may one day be lost forever”

He added that China’s support would include sharing technology and expertise, particularly in disaster prevention and mitigation, as part of broader South-South cooperation efforts.

China has increasingly positioned itself as a key partner for Pacific nations on climate action, providing renewable energy technology, infrastructure support and capacity-building initiatives.