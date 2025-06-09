Jackson keeps Drua grounded after big win

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says his side has quickly shifted focus despite their impressive 33-28 win over the Brumbies as attention turns to the next challenge in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The victory marked a significant milestone for the Drua, securing a rare away win and lifting confidence within the squad.

However, Jackson insists there has been little time to dwell on the achievement.

“Yeah, it was a massive boost for the team… not only the team but the staff as well.”

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Jackson acknowledged the hard work behind the result, crediting both players and staff for their efforts in preparing for a tough away fixture.

“We put a lot of work in our staff to try and get an away win… and it was great we did it.”

Despite the celebrations surrounding the win, the Drua coach said staying grounded has not been an issue, with a busy schedule forcing the team to move on quickly.

“To keep the feet on the ground was pretty easy… we bused straight to Sydney after the game, so that sort of killed any excitement.”

With a major clash looming in Super Round, Jackson says the focus is now firmly on preparation as the Drua look to build on their momentum.

The Drua will take on the Chiefs at 4.30pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.