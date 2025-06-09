Women charged in child death case to enter plea in June

[Photo: FILE]

Two women charged in relation to the death of three year-old Elijah Jibola in Sigatoka will take their plea in June.

Komal Singh and Susana Radinivulagi, appeared in the Lautoka High Court today.

Singh is charged with one count of manslaughter.

It is alleged that on 29 January this year, she allegedly drive a motor vehicle in Sigatoka in a reckless manner that caused the death of the victim who was crossing the road at the time of incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Radinivulagi is also charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty.

It is alleged that on the same day the accused neglected to supervise the child in the course of her duty which led to the victim’s death,

The matter has been adjourned to 2 June for plea.