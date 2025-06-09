Suva Hockey starts weekly development program

Children as young as three years old took part in the Suva Hockey Association’s development program, which began yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.

Fiji Hockey development officer Fatima Mario said the initiative focuses on the basics of the sport, aiming to nurture the next generation of players from a very young age.

Mario said participants range in age from three to 14, with both former and current national representatives assisting in the program.

According to Mario, the weekly program will run for 10 weeks, and he is encouraging anyone interested in the sport to visit the hockey center and get involved.

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“Right now we’re just running some development programs for the kids trying to create opportunities for them, another way to stay fit. But also just providing opportunities for those who couldn’t play either rugby netball or soccer.”

The program is held every Saturday from 12pm to 2pm.