Sundar not fit to take plea, further remanded

[Photo: FILE]

Charles Laxton Sundar has been denied bail by the Suva High Court this morning and has been further remanded in custody.

Sundar appeared before Judge Usaia Ratuvili, charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Sundar killed his 86-year-old grandfather in Navokadamu Settlement, Lutu, Wainibuka after attacking him with a cane knife, causing serious injuries that resulted in his death.

While appearing in court this morning, Sundar had asked for bail but was told, he has not been medically cleared to take his plea.

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Sundar told Ratuvili that while the judges sit in court rooms, he and others in remand are suffering.

Ratuvili replied that Sundar is charged with a serious offence and he will have to abide by what the doctors had asked and that is for Sundar to go through further treatment before he takes his plea.

The case has been adjourned to the 5th of next month.