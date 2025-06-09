First activation of Pacific disaster system

Fiji is backing stronger regional control of disaster response. This comes as a new Pacific system is tested during Cyclone Maila in Solomon Islands.

The Pacific Humanitarian Response Coordination Mechanism has been activated for the first time. Solomon Islands made the request after a State of Disaster was declared in Western and Choiseul provinces.

Flooding, strong winds and coastal damage have hit several communities. Provincial disaster teams are now leading the response on the ground.

National Disaster Risk Management Office Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa states the system improves coordination across the region. He said it goes beyond country-to-country support and brings in all actors in the disaster space.

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“So this is sort of synergizing all the actors that want to come and assist and in that regard it’s a pretty good initiative from our point of view.”

Boseiwaqa said this helps reduce pressure on affected countries. He says the system aligns partners and makes response work easier for the host nation. Boseiwaqa says Fiji’s own experience shows the need for a clear and coordinated approach.

Head of Samoa’s National Disaster Management Office Molly Nielsen said the system was the only regional coordination tool in place. She said it was critical during disaster response.

“It’s very critical during disasters, especially response. Faster disaster response, better regional support, smarter use of resources, stronger resilience at the long term, clear leadership and communication.”

Nielsen says it allows faster action and better regional support.

She says it also improves the use of resources and strengthens leadership and communication. She adds it builds stronger resilience over time.

The Pacific Community is leading coordination efforts. It is tracking relief supplies and supporting logistics. It is also providing technical advice and linking disaster offices across countries.

The system was endorsed by Pacific disaster ministers in 2025. Its first use comes as disaster activity rises across the region.

The focus now is on stronger coordination led by Pacific countries including Fiji.