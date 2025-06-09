RFMF assists CID in ongoing probe into Vakarisi’s death

[Photo: FILE]

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department are being assisted by officials from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces about the sourcing of necessary statements and information in relation to the case regarding the death of Jone Vakarisi.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Fiji Police Force has extended its appreciation to the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, for the cooperation and support given to the investigating team.

The Force says progress of the case will be provided in due course.