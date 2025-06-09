Toko calls on fans ahead of FSSRL national semi-finals

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League president Naisa Toko is calling on fans and spectators to turn out in numbers this weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka for the national semi-finals.

Following a series of exciting matches and major upsets during the quarter-finals at Bidesi Park in Suva last Saturday, Toko is promising another thrilling day of high school rugby league, highlighting the fierce rivalries set to take center stage.

He also acknowledged and thanked all teams that competed in the quarter-finals but did not progress, commending their effort and determination in contributing to a successful tournament so far.

“We know the games will be held at Churchill Park in the west and most of the western schools have qualified, and we are expecting very close encounters all the way.”

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In the under-15 grade, Gospel High School will face Central College, while Nasinu Secondary School takes on Ratu Kadavulevu School.

In the under-17 grade, Lelean Memorial School will meet Sigatoka Methodist College, with Ba Methodist College set to clash against Ratu Kadavulevu School.

In the under-19 grade, Ra High School will go head-to-head with Ratu Kadavulevu School, while Ba Provincial Freebird Institute faces Queen Victoria School.