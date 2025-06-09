Outsourcing Sector targets GDP growth and 15,000 jobs by 2030

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s outsourcing sector is setting its sights on becoming a major driver of the national economy, with bold targets to boost GDP contribution and create 15,000 jobs by 2030.

Newly appointed President Chandan Ohri says the industry is moving beyond potential and into measurable economic impact, with plans underway to directly link outsourcing growth to Fiji’s GDP.

He adds that the sector is also targeting national outsourcing revenue of $465 million, signaling growing global confidence in Fiji as a competitive player in high-value services.

Work is already in motion with key agencies to ensure the sector’s contribution to GDP and export earnings is clearly tracked, measured, and expanded.

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“Costs are rising in traditional markets, and companies are actively looking for smarter, more reliable partners. This is not a challenge for Fiji. This is our strength. This is our moment. We have already seen the signs of growth. Thousands of jobs have been created. Investor interest continues to rise, and the industry is expanding into new areas — moving beyond traditional services into more specialized and high-value work. This tells us one thing: we are not standing still.”

Ohri warns that growth must be steady and structured, not short-term spikes, to ensure long-term stability and meaningful careers for workers.

Outsource Fiji says the industry has already created thousands of jobs and continues to attract rising investor interest, particularly from Australia and New Zealand.

However, the next phase of growth will require stronger coordination, deeper collaboration, and a clear focus on quality over quantity.

With global outsourcing rapidly evolving driven by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and rising costs in traditional markets — Fiji is positioning itself as a reliable, skilled, and culturally aligned partner.

The organization emphasized that Fiji’s competitive edge lies not just in cost, but in its people — highlighting attitude, resilience, and strong communication as key strengths that set the country apart.