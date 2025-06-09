Three chances for maritime schools to qualify for Fiji Finals

[Source:File]

Maritime schools have three chances to qualify for the Fiji Finals next week.

Previously, they only had the Maritime Zone, where they tried to qualify for the biggest schools’ athletics event in the Pacific.

However, for maritime schools that are now in Suva, they can go to the Eastern Qualifiers at Tailevu North College on Wednesday to start their Coca-Cola Games campaign.

If they miss out on the Eastern Qualifiers, they can then compete at the Central Qualifiers at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Their final chance to make the Coca-Cola Games is the Maritime Zone next Monday in Suva.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary, Biu Colati, says for schools like Rotuma, which are arriving on Wednesday, they’ll have two chances: the Central Qualifiers and the Maritime Zone.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

Overseas fans can watch the three-day action on VITI+ for $99FJD.