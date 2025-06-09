Illegal fishing by locals raises concern

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Fisheries has revealed that a growing number of illegal fishing cases in Fiji are being carried out by local fishermen, raising serious concerns about compliance and enforcement in coastal communities.

This follows concerns from Qoma Island residents about illegal fishing in traditional qoliqoli areas. Some fishermen believe their licenses allow them to fish anywhere, which is not correct.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu has rejected the claim, saying fishing licenses are strictly controlled and only valid for specific qoliqoli areas.

The Minister stressed that no license is valid without the clear consent of qoliqoli owners, and any fishing outside approved areas is considered illegal.

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“But that license is issued upon or subject to the consent of qoliqoli owners. The process currently in place goes through the responsible divisional officer, depending on the division. If a fisherman applying for a license has consent from the qoliqoli owner, then we are able to process the application for a fishing license in that particular area.”

Bainivalu says the Ministry is increasing monitoring in inshore areas, with tighter tracking to ensure fishermen stay within their licensed zones.

The crackdown is backed by stronger legal powers introduced under the Fisheries Amendment Bill passed in Parliament last November.

The new law gives the Ministry authority to suspend or revoke licenses of those caught breaching fisheries regulations.

While officials have yet to release updated figures on how many licenses have been suspended or revoked since the law came into effect, they confirm that enforcement efforts are intensifying.

The developments signal a tougher stance on illegal fishing, with authorities warning that even licensed fishermen will face serious consequences if caught violating the rules.