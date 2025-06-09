Weather fails to deter athletes at Eastern Qualifiers

More than 10 schools along the Suva–Tailevu corridor took part in the Eastern Division Athletics Qualifiers held at Tailevu North College today.

The event provided a second chance for athletes who were unable to qualify for the Coca-Cola Games through their respective zone meets.

Event coordinator Maciu Koroimatana said that despite unfavourable weather conditions, competition for a place at the Coca-Cola Games remained intense.

He also acknowledged the strong turnout of parents and supporters, who showed up in numbers despite the challenging conditions.

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“We had some tough competition here today, and we are happy to see the parents of these athletes come out in numbers even though it was raining today.”

Koroimatana added that events like these are crucial for developing athletes, as they not only provide another opportunity to qualify but also allow competitors to assess their performance and understand where they stand.