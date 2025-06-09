FTUC backs ‘One Fijian’ identity in Constitution review

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress today made its submission to the Constitution Review Commission, stating its support for provisions in the 2013 Constitution that recognize all races as Fijian.

General Secretary Felix Anthony says the union supports a common national identity, where individuals are not defined by their race, tradition, or custom.

Anthony reiterated that these provisions should be retained in any newly amended Constitution.

“And when we want to talk about unity, yeah, you don’t divide people by race when you talk unity. There must be a common identity for all people in Fiji, yeah. Let’s find that common identity. Let’s not divide people by race and culture. No, you will not have unity in this country.”

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Anthony says the union represents all people, and this should also be reflected in the country’s highest law.