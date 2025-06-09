Calls for exploration of alternative sugarcane products

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There are growing calls to explore alternative products from sugarcane to boost the industry’s value.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says options such as ethanol production and refined sugar processing should be considered.

He notes that while sugar, molasses, and rum remain the main products, there is potential to expand into higher-value markets.

“The machines don’t do white sugar processing. So we’re still selling a very low-quality sugar to the market.So the world market price for sugar that we sell is low. Sugarcane, they can produce ethanol that can be used for fuel. So it’s a different other product.”

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Tunabuna emphasizes the need for a comprehensive feasibility study to assess these opportunities.

He adds that diversification could help offset declining global sugar prices and strengthen the industry’s resilience.