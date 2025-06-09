45 communities to benefit from multi-ethnic grants

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Forty-five communities across Rakiraki are set to benefit from development projects funded under the Multi-Ethnic Grant Program, aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening grassroots development.

The initiative, delivered through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, is supporting a range of community-driven projects, with a strong focus on basic services and essential infrastructure.

While handing over the grants, Minister for Public Enterprises and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring public funds are used effectively and transparently.

Singh says the Ministry will continue to closely monitor all funded projects to ensure transparency and accountability.

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He says as these are public funds, recipients are required to utilize them strictly for their intended purposes and submit mandatory completion reports.

He adds that strengthened compliance measures now require completion reports as a key condition for all funded projects.

Among the key initiatives funded is a borehole project for the Seventh Day Adventist Church and nearby households in Nakorovou Village, Ra, which is expected to significantly improve access to clean and safe drinking water.

The project will directly benefit the church and six surrounding households, addressing long-standing water challenges in the area.

For years, residents of Nakorovou have faced difficulties accessing safe water, often relying on transporting water from nearby rivers using horses.

Community representative Monika Naiyala welcomed the support, saying the project would bring much-needed relief to families.

She also highlighted the health risks associated with the lack of clean water, noting that the area has been identified as a high-risk zone for waterborne diseases such as leptospirosis and typhoid, which have previously affected residents.

The grant program is part of broader efforts to strengthen rural and community-level development, ensuring that essential needs such as water access, infrastructure, and livelihoods are addressed at the grassroots level.