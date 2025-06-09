Stress emerging as silent workplace killer

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Workplace stress is emerging as a major occupational risk in Fiji, with concerns it is increasingly contributing to declining worker wellbeing and productivity.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says addressing stress and mental health in the workplace is now a key priority as the country prepares to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

He says occupational health and safety is no longer limited to physical injuries and fatalities, but must also address psychosocial risks such as stress, burnout, and workplace pressure.

According to Singh, this year’s theme “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment” highlights the need for better people management and stronger support systems within workplaces.

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“We are happy that we have selected this theme this year and we are having this workshop at three centres beginning from Labasa for the Northern Division, the next one will be in Ba for the Western Division and the last one will be in Suva for the Central Division.”

He says the approach this year is different, with workers, employers, and international experts coming together to find practical solutions.

Singh adds that representatives from the International Labour Organization are part of the discussions, aimed at producing tangible outcomes to address the growing challenges faced by workers.

He stresses that unmanaged stress can affect not only productivity but also lead to serious health consequences if not addressed early.

The Ministry is now focusing on creating safer and healthier work environments that reduce pressure, improve worker wellbeing, and prevent both physical and psychological harm.