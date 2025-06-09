Drug raids intensify nationwide as police target proceeds of crime

Drug raids are continuing across the country, with authorities confirming the seizure of illicit substances and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

In the past few days, joint operations involving the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have resulted in the confiscation of white and green drugs across all five divisions.

Operations have not been limited to urban centres. Teams have also been deployed to rural and maritime areas as part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the distribution network.

Police say investigations are also focusing on the criminal use of so-called “tainted properties” – assets believed to have been acquired through illegal activities, including the sale of drugs.

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Authorities are again calling on members of the public to assist in the fight against illicit drugs by reporting suspicious activities through the Police toll-free line.

They stress that tackling the illegal drug trade requires a whole-of-society approach and have acknowledged the continued support from communities in ongoing frontline operations.