Flag football trials set to uncover young talent

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji flag football is taking a major step towards future international competition, with national trials set to identify emerging talent across the country ahead of the next Olympic cycle.

The trials, which will feature under-15 and under-18 boys and girls, will be held at Nadovu Grounds in Lautoka on May 8, starting at 10am.

The initiative is aimed at building a strong foundation for the sport as it continues to grow in Fiji.

Head coach Jo Naivalu says the focus is on casting a wide net to identify potential players from across the country.

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“The trials are just to select the talent all over Fiji… especially for the under-15 and under-18 grades.”

Naivalu emphasized that the program is not limited to already identified athletes but is designed to discover new talent and provide them with opportunities to develop.

“We are not pinpointing anyone… we are just trying to bring in most of the talent and identify them, then train them and prepare them for competition.”

The initiative is being supported by the United States Embassy, as part of efforts to grow the sport globally, with flag football gaining recognition on the international stage.

“The US Embassy is supporting this movement… the NFL is trying to grow the sport all over the world, and Fiji is part of that.”

Naivalu added that the long-term goal is to prepare athletes for future global events, including the Olympics.

“It’s now an Olympic qualifying sport… this is one of the build-ups towards the next Olympics in Los Angeles.”

The trials mark an important step in developing Fiji’s presence in flag football, as the country looks to tap into new sporting pathways for its young athletes.