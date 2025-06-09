Fisher heads Fijiana with six in line for debut

[Photo: FILE]

Captain Alfreda Fisher will lead a Vodafone Fijiana XV side featuring a host of potential debutants when they take the field at Churchill Park in Lautoka in their opening match of the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship today.

Fisher has been named to steer the side, with Kolora Lomani providing support as vice-captain in what shapes as an exciting mix of experience and new talent.

Several players are in line to make their first appearance, with Varanisese Qoro, Agela Raitubu, Charlotte Tuicikobia, Elesi Rotabaiwalu, Vilisi Tivalele, Charlotte Vosakiwaiwai and Vatiseva Cavuru all marked as potential debutants.

The rest of the lineup blends established names with emerging players, including Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa, Sulita Waisega and Carletta Yee, as the Fijiana look to deliver a strong performance in front of their home crowd.

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Fijiana are the reigning champions and will look to defend their title when the dust settles next Saturday.

They meet Tonga this afternoon, and the match kicks off at 4.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the live action on FBC Sports.