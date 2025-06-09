Genia backs Kerevi–Suaalii power combo for 2027 RWC

[Photo: FILE]

Former Wallabies captain Will Genia believes a powerful midfield pairing of Samu Kerevi and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii could be a game-changer for Australia at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Genia says “size matters” in modern Test rugby, and the combination of Kerevi at inside centre and Suaalii outside him would give the Wallabies a major physical edge.

He says the duo would bring a rare mix of power, skill and finesse.

Kerevi, who is currently playing in Japan, has not featured for the Wallabies since 2024, but Genia insists the 32-year-old remains a world-class player.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a backline featuring Kerevi, Suaalii and Mark Nawaqanitawase would offer serious impact and presence.

However, Genia says Kerevi would need to return to Australia and play in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific to be considered for World Cup selection.

He says while Japanese rugby is competitive, the weekly intensity of Super Rugby Pacific is unmatched and crucial preparation for Test level.

Australia will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.