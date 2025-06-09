Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter to surprise Coachella

[Source: BBC]

Madonna surprised fans at Coachella making a guest appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s Friday night headline set.

The Queen of Pop joined Carpenter on stage for a duet of Vogue, Like A Prayer and a song seemingly from Madonna’s new album.

The performance followed days of speculation that Madonna would appear at the festival in the Colorado desert in California.

On Wednesday, Madonna officially confirmed the release of Confessions II – a sequel to her 2005 Confessions On A Dance Floor.

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After Carpenter finished a rendition of Juno, Madonna emerged while the intro of Vogue played out and dancers struck a pose.

With matching blonde hair and lace corsets, the pair sang the 1990 house hit, before strutting across the stage to perform a new song.

“Thank you so much for inviting me on your show,” the Hung Up singer said.

“No thanks needed, Madonna,” Carpenter replied. “You can have whatever you want.”

Speaking to the crowd, Madonna said: “Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella – I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part I in America and that was such a thrill for me.”

“So you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later… so it’s a like a full circle moment you know – very meaningful for me,” she added, before discussing astrology with the crowd.

The 5ft 4in star then pointed out it was the first time she has performed with someone shorter than her. “Thank you for giving me that experience,” Madonna joked.

The pair then joined forces for a duet of Like A Prayer.

Madonna first appeared at Coachella in 2006, popping up at the Sahara Tent instead of the main stage to perform Confessions On A Dance Floor.

She later returned to desert, making a guest appearance during Drake’s 2015 set and had a viral moment when she kissed the rapper.

The collaboration came in Carpenter’s second week headlining the festival. Last week she was joined on stage by comedian Will Ferrell.

Saturday will see Justin Bieber headline for a second time, with Colombian pop star Karol G on Sunday.

The festival, which takes place over two weekends, draws more than 100,000 people daily, according to police from the city of Indio, and has been running at Indio’s Empire Polo Club since 2002.