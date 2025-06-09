Gospel High School out for history

Gospel High School will be looking to create history this weekend when they take on Lautoka Central College in the under-15 national semi-final of Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The side managed to outclass Ba Provincial Freebird Institute in the quarters last weekend, and they are looking to do the same and bring back glory to their school.

Captain Isimeli Koroi knows their semi-final against the top-seeded team in their grade from the western division will be a significant challenge.

He says the support from the parents, the school and the teachers have gotten them this far in the competition.

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“First of all I just want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength to reach this far. The journey hasn’t been easy and the boys have worked hard to get here. The semi-final on Saturday will not be easy and the boys know what needs to be done and we are excited to play against Lautoka Central”

He also mentions that this tournament will help them prepare for the Deans Trophy competition that start next term.

They play Lautoka Central at 8.30am on Saturday at Churchill Park.