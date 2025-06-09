Nabouwalu township plan gets green light

The government has approved a development pathway for the proposed Nabouwalu new township under its New Town Development Program.

The plan sets out a staged model for how the township will be built and managed. It begins with Government-led investment in key infrastructure.

This includes roads, public utilities, and essential services to support future growth. Once the base is established, development will shift to private sector and landowner-led commercial activity.

The approach is aimed at guiding orderly growth and attracting long-term investment. A structured leasing framework will be introduced to allow Nalumatua Holdings Limited, a landowner-backed entity to participate in the project.

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Its role will depend on meeting legal, planning, and financial requirements. Government will retain oversight of planning and regulation to ensure compliance with national standards.

The model is designed to balance public investment with landowner involvement and private sector participation.