Public pushback intensifies over Vuda waste plan

[Photo: Fiji Government]

More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the proposed Vuda waste-to-energy project.

Pressure is building as a final decision nears.The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says 207 written submissions have been received.

The deadline is close of business on April 22. The EIA report is still open for public viewing.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael states all submissions will be reviewed by the Technical Review Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the committee includes government, academia and environmental groups. He says the Director of Environment will make the final decision.

Public consultations ended after a third round in Vuda. The final session ran late into the night. It allowed the public to question project leaders and officials.

Dr Michael says the process must be respected. He says no decision has been made. He says all legal steps are being followed. He says every submission will be considered.

The Ministry said all stages of the assessment would be completed before any decision is made.