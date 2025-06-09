PNG and Japan athletes for Fiji Finals

[Source: File]

The 2026 Fiji Finals next week may have athletes from Papua New Guinea and Japan taking part for the first time.

This is according to Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary, Biu Colati.

He says at the moment PNG has confirmed seven athletes and one from Japan.

Colati says both countries have not withdrawn their interests.

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These overseas athletes will not be part of any qualifying tournament as there are two remaining:,the eastern and central qualifiers.

Colati also says they’ll contact the PNG and Japan managements regarding their registrations for the Coca-Cola Games.

Meanwhile, athletes who have yet to qualify for the Games still have two chances, first at the eastern qualifiers tomorrow at Tailevu North College and central on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

Overseas fans can watch the three-day action on VITI+ for $99FJD.