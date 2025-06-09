Fijian Drua sits at eight place

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are currently sitting in eighth place on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific ladder after a strong push over the past few rounds.

The side climbed from 10th to seventh following their historic win over the ACT Brumbies last weekend.

However, results from other matches saw them slip back to eighth by the end of round 10.

With six rounds remaining in the regular season, the Fijian Drua remain firmly in contention for a playoff spot.

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The top six teams qualify for the finals, and the Drua are still within striking distance of that cutoff.

To boost their chances, the Drua will need to maintain the momentum built over their recent performances.

Consistency will be key, particularly in securing wins and collecting valuable bonus points, which often prove decisive in the tightly contested mid-table race.

Winning their next two matches could significantly lift them into the top six and strengthen their push toward the playoffs.

However, their biggest challenge comes this weekend when they face competition leaders, the Chiefs.

The Drua will take on the Chiefs in New Zealand this Sunday at 4.30pm in what shapes up as a crucial test of their playoff credentials.

An upset victory away from home would not only boost their standing but also mark a major statement as they chase a historic finals berth.