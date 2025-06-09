Developers defend emissions as concerns grow

Health concerns over possible emissions have taken centre stage as the proposed $1.4 billion Vuda Waste-to-Energy project moves into public consultation in Lautoka.

Landowners raised fears that chemicals from the plant could affect nearby communities if approved. The issue was brought up during the first consultation held in Vuda on Saturday night.

Businessman and investor in the project, led by Next Generation Fiji, Ratu Qativi Robert Cromb, said the goal was to improve waste management and cut pollution. He says the facility is designed to operate under strict environmental standards.

He states that advanced systems used in China, Paris, and Vienna will be applied. He adds that these systems are built to prevent health risks and control air emissions.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is the most important reason for this project to be in place in Fiji, because if we don’t do something about it, he is going to have to live with 10 to 20 years of at least 200,000 tonnes of open waste dumps burning and leaking gases into the atmosphere, and that is going to be a bigger problem. That is really why we are doing this. There is no other reason. It is him. It is you. That is the only reason I am sitting here doing this. If I walk away from this, it is not going to cost me anything. If I walk away from this, it is going to cost him.”

The project report outlines a five-stage gas cleaning process and continuous hourly monitoring. It states emissions will be controlled and lower than those from open burning, dump fires and landfill methane.

Cromb says existing landfill sites are already causing air pollution and pose a greater risk. He says failure to act will leave communities exposed to growing waste and harmful gases over time.

According to documents submitted to the Department of Environment, the project could reduce emissions by 85 percent compared to current waste practices and diesel power use. It is also expected to cut up to 1.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.