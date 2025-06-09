Fijiana fall short in Hong Kong opener

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The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side suffered a narrow 12-5 defeat to Japan in their opening pool match at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Fiji made a bright start to the match, taking an early lead through Atelaite Ralivanawa, who crossed in just the third minute to give Fijiana a 5-0 advantage at halftime.

Despite controlling large periods of the first half, Fiji were unable to extend their lead, leaving the door open for Japan to mount a comeback after the break.

Japan responded strongly in the second half, with Mei Ohtani scoring in the 11th minute before Natsuki Ouchida added another try to put her side in front.

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Hanako Utsumi successfully converted to extend the lead, as Japan held on to secure the win.

Fijiana will take on Brazil in their next pool game at 12.01 am tomorrow morning.

The match will air LIVE on FBC TV.