Call for inquiry after death in military custody

[Photo: FILE]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the death of Jone Vakarisi while in the custody of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and by ongoing reports that other individuals were detained without access to their families.

The Coalition calls on the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to exercise its mandate and investigate both the death of Vakarisi and the circumstances surrounding the detention of the other individuals.

In a statement, the organization says Vakarisi was alive when he was taken into custody by the RFMF and that his death while in custody warrants the highest level of scrutiny, accountability, and urgency.

It says at the same time, families of other detained men are being forced to publicly beg for access to their husbands, pleading to see them, to confirm that they are alive and safe.

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It says this is unacceptable, inhumane, and a direct violation of basic human rights.

The coalition is strongly calling for the Police to take the lead in these joint operations and for the RFMF to only assist when necessary.

It says all civilians must be questioned in Police custody, not in military custody at any RFMF camp or facility.

NGOCHR further emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to established custodial safeguards, including the first hour procedure.

It says this includes informing detainees of the reasons for their arrest, their right to remain silent, and allowing access to their right to legal counsel, and facilitating timely communication with family members.

It further says that these safeguards are essential to preventing abuse and ensuring due process.

Chair Shamima Ali says these incidents point to a deeply troubling pattern that risks normalizing the use of military power outside clear legal boundaries, particularly in matters involving civilians.

“Fiji has a Constitution that is very clear about the limits of state power and the protections afforded to every person. Those limits must be respected at all times. UNCAT, which Fiji has ratified, does not allow for any justification of torture or abuse, in any circumstances, including public emergency or political instability. National security cannot be used as a cover for abuse or the erosion of fundamental freedoms. If anything, moments like this demand greater transparency, not less.”

The coalition stresses that Fiji has a history that reminds us of what happens when the RFMF operates without due process and oversight.

NGOCHR reminds the State that the right to life is fundamental, and that the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is absolute.

It says these protections are enshrined in the Constitution including Section 8 (right to life), Section 11 (freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman, degrading or disproportionately severe treatment), and Section 13 (rights of arrested and detained persons).

It says these rights are also reflected in international human rights standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.