Kolinisau stresses defence and connection

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the Hong Kong 7s remains one of the most significant tournaments for Fiji, both historically and emotionally.

Kolinisau says Hong Kong holds special meaning as it was the first tournament Fiji ever won, and he knows fans across the country will be closely watching and supporting the team.

He says the focus this weekend will be on getting their systems right and ensuring a strong connection both on and off the field.

Kolinisau emphasised that defence will be key to their success.

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He says if the team can maintain a strong defence, their attacking game will naturally take care of itself.

The coach also highlighted the impact the venue has had on younger players in the squad.

He says many of the new players were in awe, realising they are now playing on the same stage where Fiji’s rugby legends once competed.

Kolinisau adds that the history of Hong Kong is deeply felt within the team, as past greats laid the foundation for Fiji’s success at the tournament.

He says that legacy continues to inspire the current squad, with every player motivated to win in honour of those who came before them.

Fiji will take on Germany at 5.11pm today in their first match before playing Great Britain at 8.21pm tonight in their second pool match.

They will then take on France at 4.13pm tomorrow in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will play Japan at 8.44pm tonight, they will then take on Brazil at 12am, before playing New Zealand at 5pm tomorrow in their final pool game.

You can watch all of Fiji’s games on FBC TV.