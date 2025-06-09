Last-minute cancellations for Anti Incinerator March

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The planned community march in Lautoka against the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator at Naikorokoro Point has been cancelled.

The opposition committee who organized the march say they were informed late this afternoon that police had disallowed the event, less than 24 hours before it happened.

This comes despite approvals already being secured from the Lautoka City Council and the Fiji Roads Authority, and ongoing discussions with police to ensure a peaceful march.

No reason was given for the decision.

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The Vuda–Saweni Community EfW Opposition Committee says the march was meant to show unity and raise concerns about the project.

While expressing disappointment, the group is urging supporters to remain calm and respectful, and says alternative ways to show support will be announced soon.