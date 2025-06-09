Fundraising drive helps Lautoka shelter

FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels has raised $12,000 to support Daulomani Safe Home in Lautoka through a month-long fundraising campaign across its properties in Fiji.

The funds were generated through guest-focused initiatives at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva, and Holiday Inn Suva, turning everyday hotel experiences into community support.

The Contributions included 100 percent of Friday coffee sales, along with selected desserts, spa treatments, and cocktails. Daulomani Safe Home is a locally run shelter that provides temporary accommodation and care for vulnerable groups, including women and children, single mothers, the elderly, people with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, and members of the LGBT+ community.

The home currently supports around 65 residents across two sites, including 17 children. The shelter has consistently highlighted challenges in securing basic needs such as bedding, hygiene supplies, and essential household items. The funds raised will be used to directly purchase priority items from its needs list.

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Regional General Manager for IHG Hotels and Resorts Fiji and Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says hospitality has a wider responsibility beyond business operations, stressing the importance of supporting surrounding communities.

Daulomani Safe Home founder Edwina Biyau said the donation will have an immediate impact on daily operations. The initiative is part of IHG’s “Journey to Tomorrow” programme, a 10-year global plan focused on community support and responsible travel.