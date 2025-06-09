FTUC pushes to scrap immunity clause, warns it fuels future coups

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is calling for the removal of the Immunity Clause under Chapter 10, Section 156 of the 2013 Constitution.

General Secretary Felix Anthony appeared before the Constitution Review Commission today, presenting submissions on key provisions he believes require amendment.

Anthony says the Immunity Clause encourages future military takeovers, as perpetrators may be pardoned under the highest law of the land.

“This encourages future coups. Immunity has been given before, and anyone who engages in a future coup may expect the same. It sends the wrong signal.”

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In their submission, the union is calling for zero tolerance of any takeover or coup emphasizing that this be clearly reflected in the 2013 Constitution.

The Constitution Review Commission has received 13 written submissions and 10 in-person submissions from organizations and individuals.

Public consultations are expected to begin next month in the outer islands.