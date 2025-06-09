Security strengthened amid rising hybrid threats

Fiji is expected to strengthen its national security systems, improve disaster response coordination and enhance regional cooperation as the Regional Workshop on Hybrid Threats and Natural Disasters gets underway in Nadi.

The workshop is focused on emerging hybrid threats and natural disasters, bringing together experts, policymakers and security practitioners from Fiji and Europe to address the growing intersection between climate change, disaster response and security risks.

Officiating at the event, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, highlighted that the workshop aims to deliver practical outcomes, including improved information-sharing mechanisms, coordinated surveillance, and stronger protection of critical infrastructure.

He said the nature of threats facing Pacific Island countries is rapidly evolving, with threats now becoming more interconnected, adaptive, and often emerging alongside natural disasters.

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The Minister stressed that climate-related events such as cyclones, floods, and rising sea levels are no longer just environmental challenges but are increasingly creating vulnerabilities that can be exploited by external actors.

He says during disaster periods, national systems face immense pressure, with reduced surveillance, strained resources, and disrupted communication systems, which, he adds, creates opportunities for threats like transnational organized crime, disinformation campaigns, and interference with critical infrastructure.

Tikoduadua describes these as “hybrid threats,” where security risks and disaster impacts converge.

He says the two-day gathering is not just for discussion but is expected to produce actionable solutions that governments can implement in both the short and long term.

He adds that collaboration remains critical, noting that no country can address climate-related security threats alone.

The workshop is expected to conclude with strengthened partnerships and policy recommendations aimed at improving regional resilience and security.