Court pushes back on near-final settlement

[Photo: FILE]

Parties in a High Court case involving the Judicial Services Commission and the State have reached a settlement in principle. They are now focused on finalising the form of the court orders.

The court, presided over by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere, was told the substance of the agreement is settled. The only issue outstanding is how the orders should be drafted.

Counsel for the Commission, Isireli Fa, said the parties are resolving technical details, including wording and structure.

Justice Tuiqereqere raised concerns about ambiguity. He stressed that the orders must be clear to avoid future disputes. He also questioned proposals to keep parts of the settlement confidential, noting that any such request must be justified in the public interest.

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Solicitor-General Ropate Green said the process was close to completion.

The matter has been adjourned to May 8, when the court is expected to consider the final orders.