Mayanavanua dedicates historic win to late president

Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua has dedicated their historic 33–28 win over the ACT Brumbies last night to the late President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The Round 10 Super Rugby Pacific victory also marked the Drua’s first away win since 2023.

Mayanavanua said the team spoke about the late president before the match and felt it was only fitting to dedicate the win to him.

He added that securing a victory against the Brumbies in their home city of Canberra, Australia, made the moment even more special.

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“We dedicate this performance to our late president, his excellency Ratu Epeli Naletikau and his family. Our prayers and our thoughts goes out to his family at this time.”

Mayanavanua also praised his teammates for their effort, commending them for overcoming one of the competition’s strongest sides.