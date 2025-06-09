Veteran players driving Drua momentum

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is pleased with how senior players have stepped up to guide younger squad members in recent matches.

Jackson says the leadership and encouragement from experienced players were evident in their historic victory over the Brumbies during Round 10 of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He notes that the growing chemistry between senior and younger talent has played a significant role in the team’s improved performances.

Jackson says players such as captain Temo Mayanavanua, Virimi Vakatawa, and Issac Fines-Leleiwasa have been highly influential.

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Even though Jackson is set to leave the club at the end of the season, he believes the side is in good hands given the team’s wealth of experience and raw talent.

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“And it’s important; we’ve got guys like Virimi, who’s played overseas and has massive experience, including Issack and guys that are foundation members that are now playing 50.”

The Drua face the Chiefs this Sunday at 4:30 pm.