Vakarisi’s death classified as murder

[File Photo]

Jone Vakarisi’s death has been classified as murder.

Police say investigators are in the process of gathering information to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

The heads of the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces say they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.

The heads of the two institutions are once again urging the public to allow the investigative process to run its course.

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Vakarisi had died in military custody on Thursday night.

Vakarisi was one of four individuals allegedly taken into custody by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for questioning.

RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai had earlier said Vakarisi, who voluntarily presented himself for a joint security inquiry, died after suffering a sudden medical crisis.