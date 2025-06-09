Legge urges improvement despite big win over Tonga

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Mike Legge has welcomed his side’s 85-5 win over Tonga Lofa, but insists there is still plenty to improve ahead of their final test of the Oceania Women’s XV Championship.

Despite the dominant scoreline, Legg was quick to highlight that the performance was far from complete.

“Everything we did today, we still need to work on. We were never perfect and never will be perfect, but we know what areas we need to fix.”

Fijiana will now shift their focus to their final clash against Manusina Samoa next Saturday, with Legge confirming the squad will reset before building into the week.

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“We’ll give the girls a good break this weekend and then hit the ground running again on Monday.”

The match also provided a valuable platform for several debutantes, who impressed with their composure in their first outing at Test level.

“I’m really proud of our young players who were given a start. They weren’t overawed by the occasion and I thought they controlled the game really well.”

However, the Fijiana coach admits there were lapses, particularly in the final stages of the match.

“It was a big scoreline, but there were aspects I wasn’t too happy with especially in the last 20 minutes where we dropped our structure.”

With a sterner test expected against Manusina, Legge stresses the importance of maintaining intensity for the full 80 minutes.

“We can’t afford to switch off like that. Manusina will come at us for the entire match, so staying in the fight for the full game is a key focus for us.”

The Fijiana will be aiming to carry their winning momentum and finish their Oceania campaign strongly when they take on Samoa next weekend.

Tonga Lofa meets Manusina on Tuesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Tuesday at 4.30pm.

Fijiana will wrap up the championship against Manusina next Saturday at 4R Govind Park in Ba at 3.30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of both matches on FBC Sports.