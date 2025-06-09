Tawake to honor late dad in 50th game

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Samu Tawake will honour his late dad tomorrow in his 50th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match for the club.

He says the Drua has done a lot for him and thanks everyone who has been part of his journey since making his debut in 2022 against the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Ovalau man says he dedicates this achievement to his late dad, who was his biggest fan.

His dad passed away late last year and says he also dedicates his 50th game to those close to him.

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Tawake signed for Major League Rugby side Rugby United New York ahead in 2021 and had previously represented both Canterbury and Manawatu in the Mitre 10 Cup.

The 29-year-old Tawake made his debut for the Flying Fijians in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

The Drua plays the Brumbies tomorrow at 9:35pm, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.