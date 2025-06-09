Fijiana dominate Tonga in Championship opener

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV side delivered a commanding statement to open their Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship campaign, overpowering Tonga 83-5 at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Friday.

In a performance built on structure, pace and clinical execution, Fiji ran in 13 tries to take full control of the match, racing to a 45-5 halftime lead before finishing strongly.

The hosts wasted no time asserting dominance, with debutant Aqela Raitubu crossing inside the opening five minutes. Sulita Waisega and fellow debutant Charlotte Tuicikobia quickly followed, setting the tone early.

Although Tonga responded briefly through Vika Fifita, Fiji’s attacking shape proved too much, with tries to Vika Nakacia, Merewairita Neivoha, Adi Salaseini Railumu and a second to Raitubu blowing the game wide open before the break.

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The match also marked a major milestone for seven debutants — Varanisese Qoro, Aqela Raitubu, Charlotte Tuicikobia, Vilisi Tivalele, Charlotte Vosakiwaiwai, Vatiseva Cavuru and Elesi Rotabaiwalu — highlighting the growing depth within the Fijiana programme.

Flyhalf Varanisese Qoro was a standout, scoring 21 points and controlling the game with composure in an impressive debut performance.

Head coach Mike Legge praised her impact.

“I was really impressed with Qoro. She controlled the game really well, didn’t overplay her hand, and put people into space. Her kicking was pretty good too.”

Fiji continued to pile on points in the second half through Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa, Qoro herself, Ivamere Rokowati (2) and Repeka Tove to complete the dominant win.

Despite the result, Legge noted areas for improvement, particularly a drop in discipline late in the match.

“For the first 60 minutes we were really good with our structure… but we went away from that. We tried to go wide too early, poor passing, knock-ons… those little things we need to knuckle down on.”

The performance also highlighted growing competition within the squad, particularly in key playmaking roles.

“We’ve been looking at 10 as a weakness. Now we’ve got Qoro, Imeri coming back, and Cavuru, we’re starting to build some good depth.”

The influence of Fiji Rugby’s High Performance Unit and domestic competitions like the Marama Cup was evident, with new players stepping seamlessly into the Test arena.

With tougher challenges ahead, including their next clash against Manusina, the Fijiana camp remains focused on maintaining consistency and discipline across the full 80 minutes.

For now, Fiji have laid down a powerful early marker — blending emerging talent with experience in a performance that signals both current strength and future promise.