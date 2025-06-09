Samoa beats Tonga in Oceania Women's Rugby

[Photo: FILE]

It will be a winner-takes-all on Saturday when Manu Sina Samoa take on the Fijiana 15s in the last round of the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship in Lautoka yesterday.

This is after Samoa thrashed Tonga 50-5 in its first match in the Sugar City.

Samoa and the Fijiana now have a win each.

Tonga did well in the first spell as the Samoans led 10-5.

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However, Samoa turned up the heat in the second half with six unanswered tries.

Samoa flanker and captain, Utumalama Atonio, says Tonga closed them out in the first half.

However, she adds, they were told to play their own game that they are known for after the break.

She says the Fijiana will be tough at home on Saturday.

The Fijiana defeated Tonga in round one last weekend, 85-5.

You can watch the Fijiana and Samoa match at Govind Park in Ba on Saturday at 4:30pm on FBC Sports.