Girmit Day celebrations to be held virtually this year

This year’s Girmit Commemoration will be held primarily through a virtual platform, marking a shift from large-scale celebrations in previous years.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has announced that the 147th Girmit Commemoration will take place on Friday, 15 May through virtual and online platforms, in a format aligned with government’s cost-saving measures amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

“This year’s event will be largely held virtually to ensure we continue to honour the legacy of the Girmitiyas while remaining mindful of current economic realities.”

Singh says despite the scaled-down format, a small commemorative event will be held at the Fiji Museum on the day.

Article continues after advertisement

The event will be broadcast live on national television and streamed across social media platforms, allowing Fijians across the country to participate in the commemoration.

Singh stresses that the virtual approach is designed to expand accessibility and inclusiveness while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

In the lead-up to Girmit Day, the Ministry is also working closely with key stakeholders to deliver a series of Girmit-themed segments under this year’s theme, “From Roots to Wings: Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward.”

These segments are expected to air during prime time on television and through social media pages in the week preceding the commemoration, as well as throughout the commemorative week.