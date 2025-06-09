Greater call for practical climate outcomes

[Photo: FILE]

The government is calling for stronger and more practical climate outcomes as it deepens cooperation with China, amid growing pressure on small island states from rising climate impacts.

Speaking at the launch of the China–Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation and Exchange Week in Suva Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael says partnerships must deliver real results on the ground.

He acknowledged China’s support in renewable energy, early warning systems, and community-level climate projects

The PS stresses that support must go beyond communities and translate into lasting benefits for communities already affected.

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“It is about targeted support. We need interventions that are aligned to national systems, that build the capacity of our people and our communities that last beyond the project cycle.”

Michael says these initiatives match BG’s urgent need as climate impact was set.

“And if we’re serious about building resilience, then we must be serious about livelihoods, access and opportunity. So the next phase of this partnership should look at that intersection.”

Charge d’Affairs at the Chinese Embassy Wang Yuan says Beijing remains committed to strengthening climate cooperation with Pacific Island countries.

“China emphasizes the unique situation of Pacific Island countries in addressing climate change and has been effectively supporting Pacific Island countries in strengthening climate resilience.”

Fiji says climate cooperation with China must deliver practical results with leaders stressing the need to turn support into real impact for vulnerable Pacific communities.